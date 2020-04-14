Montour man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a minor

A man who prosecutors say raped a child will spend time in a federal prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Damon Whitebreast of Montour pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse of a minor. Evidence in the case established that Whitebreast had sex with a 13-year-old child at least twice. Police say he hid the child when they came to his residence.

The court information also shows that Whitebreast assaulted another inmate at the Linn County Jail. He was sentenced to ten years in prison and fined $30,000.

The U-S District Court judge said during sentencing that this was a “crime of violence that caused incalculable harm to a 13-year old” victim.