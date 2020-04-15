Iowa’s COVID-19 cases at 25% among blacks, Hispanics

New data indicates racial disparities in COVID-19 cases that have been reported in other parts of the country are also occurring in Iowa.

Nearly 16.5% of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases are among Hispanics, who make up about six percent of the state’s population. Blacks account for another four percent of Iowa’s population, but nearly nine percent of all the COVID cases here.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, says this data is on a new state website, along with information about when Iowans with COVID-19 first started showing symptoms of the illness.

“It also helps us understand the magnitude of the number of people affected and the progression of an outbreak,” Pedati says.

Results released by state officials yesterday confirmed 1899 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governors on the east and west coasts have announced they plan to take a regional approach to reopening once the COVID-19 outbreak subsides. Iowa’s governor said yesterday it makes sense to examine things from a regional perspective.

“But I can tell you, while we’ll look at it from a regional perspective and we’ll talk about, collectively, the metrics that we’re using, each individual governor is going to look at their own state’s metrics,” Reynolds said during her daily news conference.

Reynolds told reporters she’s been speaking with Nebraska’s governor frequently and has touched based with governors from Wyoming and the Dakotas as well to discuss strategies.