Kutcher gives voice to #IowaUnited message

A Iowa native who first gained fame from his role on “That ’70s Show” has a COVID-19 message for his home state.

Ashton Kutcher’s 30-second public service message about staying at home was debuted by Governor Kim Reynolds yesterday at her daily news conference. Kutcher is not visible in the message, but his voice narrates as video of Iowa families, at home, leads to video of health care workers on the front lines of fighting the disease.

It ends with the hash tag #Iowans Unite and the new state website with coronavirus information on the screen.

Kutcher is a Cedar Rapids native. Cedar Rapids is in the 14-county region of the state where the governor has just forbid most public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. No additional business closures have been ordered in the area.