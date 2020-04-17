Two fights reported at Fort Dodge prison

The Iowa Department of Corrections says there were two fights among prisoners Thursday morning at the Fort Dodge prison.

The first incident happened around 9:30 in the main yard between two groups of inmates. The inmates refused to follow verbal commands the responding officers then used pepper spray to gain control of the situation.

A second fight broke out between two groups of inmates at another part of the facility. Security staff was able to get control of the situation by using verbal commands.

A total of 14 inmates were involved in the two incidents, no injuries were reported.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)