Soybean planting hits record pace

Farmers made some record progress putting crops in the ground last week.

Warm, dry weather allowed the wheels to roll on tractors and planters and farmers now have 46% of the beans in the ground.

That compares to 9% of the soybeans planted one week before — and it marks the most soybeans farmers had planted by May 3rd since records began in 1974. Bean planting is now one full month ahead of schedule.

Thirty-nine-percent of the expected corn planting got done last week, hitting the 78% complete mark. It is the first time since 201o that three-quarters of the corn crop was in the ground by May 3rd.

(Graphic courtesy of the Iowa Ag Department)