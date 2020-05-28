Hinterland Music Festival cancels this year

The Hinterland Music Festival has been canceled for this year.

The sixth annual festival was to be held in St. Charles south of Des Moines beginning July 31st. But organizers say too much uncertainty with the COVID-19 outbreak remained to produce a festival that would be up to their standards. Organizers vow to come back “bigger and better than ever” next August with almost all of this year’s lineup.

All tickets already purchased for this year will be valid for 2021 — but you may request a refund through July 17th.