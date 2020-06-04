Board of Regents freeze fall tuition, student leaders as for spring freeze too

The Board of Regents has approved a freeze on tuition at the three state-supported universities for the fall semester.

The vote came after the board heard from representatives of each school. University of Northern Iowa student body president, Elle Boeding, thanked the board for the freeze and asked them to consider doing more.

“We urge you to extend the freeze through the spring semester. The economic impacts of COVID-19 will extend far beyond the fall, and our students deserve the opportunity to continue their education for the same cost as in the fall,” Boeding says.

Iowa State University student body president Morgan Fritz agrees the students will continue to face issues. “In order to receive an exception educational — students must first be able to come to Iowa State,” Fritz says. “And tuition will represent even a steeper barrier in the coming year than it did before this pandemic.” She thanked the Board of Regents for the fall tuition freeze — and says state lawmakers should also act.

“If our state representatives also want to contribute toward ensuring an exceptional education and improving life for all Iowans — they must make funding of the regent universities a priority when considering budget cuts through the remainder of the session,” according to Fritz.

University of Iowa Student Body President Conner Woof, also says the question of the affordability of education will not go away.

“I thank you for your support of a fall 2020 tuition freeze — and I urge you to continue this conversation as we look to the future,” Wooof says. The board also approve freezing all mandatory frees for the fall semester during their online meeting.