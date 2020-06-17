Investigators looking into death of inmate at Fort Dodge prison

Radio Iowa

State prison officials are reporting the death of an inmate the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

The body of 59-year-old Thomas Andrews Daleske was found in his cell on Sunday. Daleske was serving a 45-year maximum sentence for charges from Warren County related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

The charges stem from a case in 2000 during which authorities charged Daleske with 17 counts of second-degree sexual abuse with teenage boys. The death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)