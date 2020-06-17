Investigators looking into death of inmate at Fort Dodge prison

State prison officials are reporting the death of an inmate the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

The body of 59-year-old Thomas Andrews Daleske was found in his cell on Sunday. Daleske was serving a 45-year maximum sentence for charges from Warren County related to sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

The charges stem from a case in 2000 during which authorities charged Daleske with 17 counts of second-degree sexual abuse with teenage boys. The death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)