Fort Dodge man sentenced to federal prison for meth ring

A man who ran a meth distribution ring in eastern Iowa will spend 25 years in prison.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Ausborn of Fort Dodge admitted he worked with other individuals over a two-year period from 2013 to 2014 to make multiple trips to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine that were then redistributed in the Dubuque area.

His admission came after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He had previously been convicted of felony drug charges in Black Hawk, Polk, and Calhoun counties.