New state law says: Let them sell lemonade

A new state law that took effect this week ensures Iowa kids have a right to sell lemonade, cookies, and other types of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Senator Roby Smith of Davenport said a number of states have enacted similar laws. “In 2011, Coralville Police shut down a lemonade stand operated by a four-year-old because they did not have a permit,” Smith says.

Child-run lemonade stands were technically illegal in Iowa before this Wednesday when the governor signed the new law. Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville noted a few cities around the country have cracked down on Girl Scouts selling cookies and the new law makes it clear kids don’t have to get government permits if they want to sell baked goods or beverages.

“As an Eagle Scout myself who spent many, many years selling popcorn definitely without a permit…I look forward to protecting future generations of scouts — boy scouts and girl scouts — from needless liability,” Wahls said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Iowa is at least the 15th state to waive the government permitting process so kids under the age of 18 may sell food door to door or set up a lemonade stand.