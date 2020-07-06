Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/6/20

Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic (15-1)
2. Johnston (13-3)
3. Ankeny (12-6)
4. Sioux City East (13-1)
5. Dubuque Hempstead (8-0)
6. Urbandale (10-8)
7. Southeast Polk (12-6)
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)
9. Waukee (9-9)
10. Ankeny Centennial (10-8)
Class 3A
1. Central DeWitt (14-2)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-1)
3. Davenport Assumption (12-3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-1)
5. Gilbert (14-1)
6. Cedar Rapids Xavie r(7-3)
7. Sioux City Heelan (10-3)
8. Ballard (Huxley) (9-2)
9. Winterset (9-2)
10. Boone (8-2)
Class 2A (Final Poll)
1. Van Meter (13-0)
2. North Linn (14-2)
3. Dike-New Hartford (10-1)
4. Underwood (10-2)
5. Woodward-Granger (12-4)
6. Mid-Prairie (9-3)
7. Roland-Story (11-5)
8. Camanche (8-3)
9. West Lyon (9-2)
10. Pocahontas Area (11-1)
Class 1A (Final Poll)
1. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-0)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0)
3. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-1)
4. South Winneshiek (19-0)
5. Alburnett (11-3)
6. Mason City Newman (10-3)
7. Don Bosco (10-1)
8. Kingsley-Pierson (10-0)
9. Easton Valley (10-0)
10. HLV (Victor) (9-0)