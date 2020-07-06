Radio Iowa

Spencer city worker fired after investigation of alleged racial incident

Officials with the City of Spencer have fired an employee after the woman was accused of being part of a racial incident last week.

An internal investigation was conducted after the City of Spencer received a complaint following the incident Wednesday evening at the Spencer Walmart that led to the employee being fired effective immediately as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post about the incident, the employee reportedly made racial slurs and attempted to ram the victim’s cart with a motorized scooter while both parties were waiting in a checkout line.

The post goes on to say members of the Walmart staff were able to intervene and diffuse the situation.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)