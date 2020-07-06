Spencer city worker fired after investigation of alleged racial incident

Officials with the City of Spencer have fired an employee after the woman was accused of being part of a racial incident last week.

An internal investigation was conducted after the City of Spencer received a complaint following the incident Wednesday evening at the Spencer Walmart that led to the employee being fired effective immediately as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post about the incident, the employee reportedly made racial slurs and attempted to ram the victim’s cart with a motorized scooter while both parties were waiting in a checkout line.

The post goes on to say members of the Walmart staff were able to intervene and diffuse the situation.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)