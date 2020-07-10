Sioux Center Flower Bed Tour set for Tuesday

A first-ever event in Sioux Center will guide people to stop and smell the roses.

The Sioux Center Parks Department organized the flower tour to highlight the beauty flowers create in the cityscape. Maps are available directing people to the more than 20 flower beds scattered throughout the city. The tour includes flower information and park staff will be available along the route to answer questions.

Jamie Dolieslager leads the planning, planting, and maintenance of the flower beds. “Every summer’s different…When you get a hot summer like this, you’re going to spend the majority of time watering and weeding,” she says, “but to really keep them looking beautiful, you really have to spend time ‘dead-heading’ and making that plant grow into what you want it to be.”

The tour’s scheduled Tuesday, July 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. You can be socially distant on the tour by driving the route in your car. You’re also allowed to walk or ride your bike along the route and at the end enjoy a sweet treat.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)