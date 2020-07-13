Minnesota man shot while handling gun at Camp of the Woods

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Camp of the Woods Campground at Plymouth.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 21-year-old Levi Max Ekwall of Stillwater, Minnesota, and 22-year-old Sean Richard Darcy of Albert Lea were handling a loaded semi-automatic nine-millimeter pistol in an inappropriate manner when the firearm was discharged. Darcy then sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say alcohol was a contributing factor in this incident.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)