Classic car’s gas leak blamed in house explosion that injured two

Two people were hurt in a home explosion and fire Tuesday afternoon in northeast Iowa.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible explosion and fire at a home northeast of Cascade.

Firefighters believe the explosion was due to a gasoline leak in a 1965 Ford Mustang in the garage.

The car had already been taken out of the garage but lingering fumes apparently entered the basement of the home where they were likely ignited by a pilot light.

Two people inside the home were injured and were taken to a Dubuque hospital with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The home sustained significant damage due to the fire, estimated at more than $250,000.

By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester