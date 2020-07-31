Coronavirus drug trial volunteers needed

Testing is now underway on a potential coronavirus vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The first batch of volunteer patients was given doses of the experimental drug on Thursday. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer developed the drug and is testing it in Iowa City and about 120 other sites around the globe on 30,000 volunteers.

The UIHC team will need 250 volunteers and is seeking out people who work in jobs that place them at a higher risk for COVID-19, things like health care or food production. They need to be generally healthy and between the ages of 18 and 85.

You can sign up here: https://clinicaltrials.uihealthcare.org/studies/covid-19-pfizer-vaccine