Jewell celebrates the return of its grocery store

A ribbon cutting was held in the Hamilton County community of Jewell this morning for the reopening of the town’s grocery store.

The Jewell Market is back in business after the community’s residents rallied to get the store reopened. Garren Zanker is the store manager. “I think once the store was gone, I think people realized what a good thing they had — they did about anything they could to get it back,” Zanker says. Getting the store back included raising money this spring thanks to drive through meals and other events.

“Our goal was $220,000 and we exceeded that with our efforts through selling shares and drive-through meals on Sundays,” he says. Zanker says he’s grateful to the support of Jewell residents and surrounding area for the Jewell Market.

“Oh, it’s been busy, it’s been great, my wife says I probably live here. She still lets me come home,” according to Zanker. “It’s a good thing. It keeps me hoping all day long.” The Jewell Market is open seven days a week.

(Photo and story by Pat Powers, KWQC, Webster City)