Corn and soybean conditions drop as dry conditions continue

The dry weather is starting to take its toll on the state’s crops.

The latest crop report from the U.S.D.A. shows the corn crop overall is rated at 73% good to excellent condition. That’s down from 77% last week.

The soybean crop saw a slightly smaller drop from 76% rated in good to excellent condition down to 73%. The report says northwest, west-central and central Iowa all report topsoil moisture supplies are mostly short to very short.

Overall development for corn and soybeans continues to be about two weeks ahead of last year.