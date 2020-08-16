Man arrested in connection with body found in northwest Iowa lake

An Emmetsburg man is facing murder charges after a body was found in a lake near Ruthven last month.

The investigation began on July 22nd when a passerby reported a possible body in Virgin Lake. An autopsy later confirmed the body was that of 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager of Washington, Iowa.

Police say they seized a number of items for analysis while searching two homes and three vehicles several days later which led them to 29-year-old Allan Schwidder. Schwidder was arrested Friday evening in Lake Park and charged with first-degree murder. He remains in the Palo Alto County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office at 852-3535.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)