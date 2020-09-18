State unemployment rate drops in August

The state unemployment rate dropped again in August.

The rate went from 6.8% in July down to 6% in August and the number of unemployed is now estimated is 91,500 lower than the Covid-19 peak in April.

The state unemployment rate one year ago was 2.8%. A statement from Iowa Workforce Development says August saw the fourth consecutive monthly increase in jobs since April — but the increase is substantially lower than the average number of jobs added over the previous three months.

The statement says slower hiring could be a symptom of colder weather setting in and businesses believing that demand will not return to pre-pandemic levels as quickly as hoped.