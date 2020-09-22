Fort Dodge man charged with attempted murder for hitting deputy with patrol car

Two Fort Dodge men are facing charges in last Tuesday’s shooting by sheriff’s deputy in Eagle Grove.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday announced that 31-year-old Shawn McMillan was charged with attempted murder and escape from custody and 30-year-old Keaton Robinson was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Robinson conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Eagle Grove of a 2004 Honda Accord being driven by McMillan with Robinson as the passenger. During the investigation, Deputy Robinson determined that both men were possible subjects in a disturbance involving a gun in Goldfield that Eagle Grove police officers were investigating. Robinson placed McMillan under arrest, handcuffed him and seat belted him in the front seat of Robinson’s patrol car.

Keaton was also handcuffed and standing in front of Robinson’s vehicle. Robinson conducted a search of the vehicle and located a handgun. While Deputy Robinson was securing the handgun, McMillan worked his handcuffs in front of him, jumped at the console of the squad car, drove at and hit the deputy. Robinson fired one round at McMillan that missed.

McMillan abandoned the patrol car and fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later at an Eagle Grove residence. Deputy Robinson was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. McMillan is being held in the Hamilton County Jail with no bond while Robinson is in custody in the Wright County Jail in Clarion with a $10,000 cash-only bond. The incident in Goldfield is still under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)