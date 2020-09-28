Partisans see Barrett’s nomination as voter motivator

Both Republican and Democratic leaders in Iowa say voters on both sides of the political spectrum are motivated by President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think this is a significant issue,” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith said. “The indications are that most Americans believe this is a vote that should wait until after the election.”

According to Smith, a quarter of a million Iowans could lose insurance coverage if Barrett joins other conservatives on the court and rules the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

Eric Branstad, a senior advisor to President Trump’s Iowa reelection effort, emphasized that Barrett is a working mom with a big family.

“I think is going to be a huge boost for the suburb moms across the state that work so hard,” Branstad said, “and they’ll see their voice heard through what would be Justice Barrett.”

Both of Iowa’s Republican U.S. Senators are members of the senate committee that will open hearings on Barrett’s nomination in two weeks. Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield are scheduled to debate tonight at 7 p.m. on Iowa PBS.