Bars in Johnson and Story County will be allowed to reopen

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new public health proclamation that allows the bars to reopen in Story and Johnson counties Monday.

Wineries, breweries, and distilleries will be allowed to reopen starting at 5 p.m. today. Those two counties are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University and have been closed for more than a month following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Bars in six counties were closed on August 27th after the number of coronavirus cases rosed. Three weeks later the governor allowed all but the bars in Johnson or Story County to reopen.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says three more restaurants or bars are facing fines for violation of the COVID-19 rules. They are George’s Pizza in Nevada, Mary Lou’s Bar & Grill in Cedar Falls, and Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines. Those establishments can agree to a $1,000 dollar fine, or make an appeal to an administrative law judge.