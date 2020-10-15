Second Safe Haven baby this month turned over to DHS

A baby has been turned over to the state for the second time this month under the Safe Haven law.

The Iowa Department of Human Services reports the baby girl was born September 27th and was released to their custody. Another baby girl born on September 13th was turned over earlier in the month under the law with allows infants 30 days or younger to be left at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

A baby boy was given over to the state under the Safe Haven law in June. There have been 46 children turned over to the state since the law took effect in 2002 after a teen mother delivered a baby at home in 2001 and then killed it.