Iowa State to visit Mississippi State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Iowa State men’s basketball team will travel to Mississippi State for a Saturday, Jan. 30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup, announced today by both conferences.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is in its eighth season. Iowa State owns a 3-4 mark in the challenge, falling at Auburn last season by four points. This will be the fifth road game in the challenge in Steve Prohm’s six seasons coaching the Cyclones.

The Cyclones and Bulldogs have met just twice, with MSU winning the previous meetings in 1978 and 1979.

Mississippi State, in its sixth year under head coach Ben Howland, went 21-11 overall and 11-7 in SEC play last season. The Bulldogs have posted three consecutive 20-plus win seasons.

2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge – Saturday, January 30

Auburn at Baylor

Iowa State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Missouri

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Florida at West Virginia