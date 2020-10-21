Iowa State to visit Mississippi State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Iowa State men’s basketball team will travel to Mississippi State for a Saturday, Jan. 30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup, announced today by both conferences.
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is in its eighth season. Iowa State owns a 3-4 mark in the challenge, falling at Auburn last season by four points. This will be the fifth road game in the challenge in Steve Prohm’s six seasons coaching the Cyclones.
The Cyclones and Bulldogs have met just twice, with MSU winning the previous meetings in 1978 and 1979.
Mississippi State, in its sixth year under head coach Ben Howland, went 21-11 overall and 11-7 in SEC play last season. The Bulldogs have posted three consecutive 20-plus win seasons.
2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge – Saturday, January 30
Auburn at Baylor
Iowa State at Mississippi State
Kansas at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Kansas State
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
TCU at Missouri
Texas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Florida at West Virginia