Atlantic student critically injured in accident

A high school student from western Iowa’s Cass County is in critical condition with a severe head injury, after he fell out of the back of a moving pickup truck, Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the pickup, driven by a 17-year-old male from Atlantic was heading northbound on 740th Street near Anita, at around 2:40 p.m., when the accident occurred. The family of 17-year-old Steele McLaren, from Atlantic, says the injured teen was transported to a trauma center in Omaha, where he has had surgery and was being sedated for several days due to the severity of his injuries.

Steele is a Senior at the Atlantic High School, and member of the Trojan Football team. There has been an outpouring of support and prayers from the community, as well as other football teams from around Iowa, including the Glenwood, Red Oak and West Marshall football teams, under #32strong. Students at the Atlantic High School were asked to honor Steele by dressing like “Steele Day,” with gray pants, gray shirt and flannel.

A benefit account has been established at Rolling Hills Bank & Trust in Atlantic, for donations to help the family.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)