Clarke football game postponed

The Clarke University – Culver-Stockton College Heart of America Athletic Conference football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 in Canton, Mo. has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been set.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Heart Commissioner Lori Thomas said. “The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise.”

Delaying the game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.