Lakota man found guilty of second-degree murder in girlfriend’s death

A Kossuth County man has been convicted on a lesser count in a murder case from 2018.

Forty-seven-year-old Chad Dietrick had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 38-year-old Krista Hesebeck in the early morning hours of March 3rd, 2018. Dietrick claimed self-defense and said he was attacked by Hesebeck inside the home they shared in the northern Kossuth County town of Lakota.

Toxicology reports presented at the trial showed the victim had high amounts of methamphetamine in her system on the night in question, something the defense used to bolster their self-defense claim. A representative from the State Medical Examiner’s office testified that the victim suffered 64 different sharp-force injuries from the incident, while Dietrick had a single cut on his left forearm.

The second-degree murder conviction means Dietrick will avoid the mandatory sentence of life with no parole and instead now faces a maximum of 50 years behind bars. Sentencing has been scheduled for December.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)