Secretary of State says extra layers of cyber protection added to Iowa election systems

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the state, federal and military experts as well as a private contractor have scanned the state’s election systems.

“Iowans, your vote and your data is protected,” Pate said Thursday. “..We’ve added extra layers of protection and we will continue to do so.”

Pate, along with top officials from state agencies and an FBI agent, held a news conference to discuss cybersecurity issues.

“We are working with these state and federal partners to strengthen Iowa’s election security and infrastructure and to prepare for any kind of situation that might arise on Election Day,” Pate said. “We’re ready for next Tuesday.”

Pate announced at the beginning of October that a San Francisco firm would be conducting a cyber security check of Iowa election systems. Pate’s office also partnered with several dozen researchers who’ve examined online systems for flaws.

“Our systems receive hundreds of thousands of cyber alerts every single day, but we continue to strengthen our systems to ensure bad actors say out,” Pate said.

Iowa still uses paper ballots, which means online hackers cannot change votes. Pate just wrapped up his term as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.