More than 1,000 COVID patients in Iowa Hospitals Sunday evening

Covid trend lines in Iowa continue to escalate.

More than a thousand Covid patients were being treated in an Iowa hospital Sunday evening, the highest patient count at any time during the pandemic and 38 percent more than were hospitalized at the end of October.

A record 92 nursing homes have an active Covid outbreak among residents and the state website on Sunday evening showed more than 2,500 nursing home residents had the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 40 percent of Jones County residents who’ve taken a Covid test had the virus — the highest positivity rate in the state. A record 81 counties have a positivity rate of 15 percent or above.