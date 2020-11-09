Tweet by ISU student group on presidential election questioned

A controversial tweet by a student group at Iowa State University is raising questions — and some concerns.

Shortly after Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, the Iowa State University College Republicans tweeted, “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.”

Some students took it as a threat, and the tweet was later removed. ISU officials say any suggestion of armed activity by a student organization is prohibited, though there’s no word on any disciplinary action against the group.