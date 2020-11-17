Grassley in quarantine after COVID exposure, awaits test results

Senator Chuck Grassley has been exposed to COVID-19 and has taken a test to see if he’s contracted the virus.

Grassley, who is 87, is the senate president pro tempore and third in line to the presidency.

In a written statement, Grassley said he is in quarantine as he waited for his test results. Grassley said he feels well and isn’t experiencing any symptoms, but he added “it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley has not missed a vote in the U.S. Senate since 1993, when he traveled to Iowa while the Senate was in session to tour the record flooding in Iowa that year with President Clinton, so this will be the first time in 27 years he’s missed a scheduled vote.

Grassley’s absence from the senate today means the senate’s Republican leader may delay the confirmation vote on a judicial nominee.

A few Republicans have signaled they oppose the nominee and, without Grassley’s “yes” vote, the nomination could fail.