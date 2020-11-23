Kossuth County officials give approval to Ledyard Windpower project

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors has approved its last application for a commercial wind farm and a moratorium on new wind farm applications is now in effect.

The supervisors approved a wind farm in the northeast corner of Kossuth County last week. The map for the Ledyard Windpower project shows more than four and a half dozen pieces of property have been selected in the area.

“It’s not that there’s going to be 56 total turbines, but in their application they have 56 total turbine sites,” Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller said at a public hearing in Bancroft. “These turbines will generate between 4.2 and 5 megawatts each. The total height of the turbines are 591 feet and 599 feet and 574 feet.”

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance in July of 2018 that set the ground rules for construction and operation of a commercial wind turbines in the county that are over 125 feet tall. Alliant Energy has two wind farms in the county. The Kossuth Wind Farm has 84 turbines. The Golden Plains Wind Farm has 82 turbines that stretch out over about 25,000 acres in Kossuth and Winnebago Counties.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)