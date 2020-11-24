Final field work wrapping up across Iowa

Farmers took advantage of good weather last week to wrap up some of the remaining harvest work.

The U.S.D.A. crop report out Monday shows only scattered cornfields remain to be harvested across the state — amounting to about two percent of the crop.

Some of the derecho damaged cornfields still have to be disked down — and the report says some farmers are doing extra tillage in areas where corn was knocked down with the worry that the downed corn will come up as volunteer corn in the spring.

The harvest finished up three weeks ahead of last year.