Iowa’s Duncan ears B1G weekly honor

University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, following No. 24 Iowa’s 26-20 win against Nebraska to retain the Heroes Trophy for the sixth straight year. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Duncan shares the honor with Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin, who made 3-of-4 field goals in Michigan State’s win over No. 8 Northwestern.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 179-pounds) earns his fifth career weekly honor and first of the season. It is the third time this season a Hawkeye has earned a weekly conference honor (Zach VanValkenburg at Minnesota; Charlie Jones vs. Northwestern).

Duncan, a Weddington High School (N.C.) graduate, connected on four field goals (32, 33, 48, 37) for the fourth time in his career. Duncan’s third field goal was ultimately the game-winner against Nebraska to help push Iowa’s season winning streak to four games. It also marked Duncan’s 17th career field goal of at least 40 yards.

Duncan also moved into fifth all-time in career field goals made (48) in Iowa history, passing Tom Nichol. Duncan is Iowa’s career leader in field goal percentage (.813; 48-of-59).