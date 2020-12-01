14 Iowa counties had above 80% voter turnout

The State Board of Canvass has officially certified Iowa’s record-breaking election results.

More than 1.7 million Iowans voted. That’s nearly 76% of all registered voters. A million Iowans cast absentee ballots. That’s nearly 59% of all the ballots cast in Iowa. Fourteen of Iowa’s counties had turnout above 80 percent. In Harrison County, turnout approached 88 percent.

The results of dozens of judicial retention elections were certified by the State Board of Canvass yesterday. It means four justices on the Iowa Supreme Court and four members of the Iowa Court of Appeals have won their retention votes. Another 87 district court judges won their retention elections as well.

The Board of Canvass certified the results of all four congressional district races, the U.S. Senate race Joni Ernst won, as well as 125 races for seats in the Iowa House and Senate.

Find county-by-county results here.