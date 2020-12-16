State revokes license of Garnavillo insurance agent

The Iowa Insurance Division has revoked the insurance license of a Garnavillo woman.

The Insurance Division says Brenda Murray misrepresented the benefits, terms, and disadvantages of certain insurance policies to elderly consumers. And she advised clients to make transactions that were not suitable for elderly consumers and were not in line with their insurance and financial goals.

The complaint says Murray also made misrepresentations to insurance carriers, including falsely identifying herself as the consumer.

In addition to revoking her license, Murray was ordered to pay $18,000 in civil penalties.