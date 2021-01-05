Crescent man dead in Pottawattamie County accident

One person died in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in southwestern Iowa.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened south of Crescent at around 6:15-p.m. When law enforcement and Crescent Fire arrived on the scene at Old Lincoln Highway and Sharon Drive, they found a vehicle had struck a MidAmerican Energy power pole.

The driver and lone occupant, 52-year-old Daniel Craig, of Crescent, died in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)