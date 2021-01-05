Waterloo cabinet maker sold to Minnesota company

A Waterloo-based business that’s been family-owned for more than four decades is now under new ownership.

Gary and Becky Bertch recently sold Bertch Cabinet Manfacturing to Dura Supreme Cabinetry of Howard Lake, Minnesota. Dura announced the acquisition of Bertch Monday in a press release.

The transaction was finalized Friday, but the purchase price was not made public. According to Bertch’s website, the company has a workforce of more than 800 employees. Corporate offices for the 44-year-old business are located in Waterloo, along with several production buildings.

Bertch also has production facilities in the northeast Iowa towns of Jesup and Oelwein. Dura Supreme is a 60-year-old company that employs more than 400 people at its facility, which about 45 miles west of Minneapolis.

Gary and Becky Bertch are developing a $100 million theme park on the southern edge of Waterloo that’s expected to open in 2022. The new tourist attraction is currently under construction across from Lost Island Water Park, another family business that has been in operation for nearly 20 years.

(Story and photo by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)