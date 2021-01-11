Three die in crash during police chase in Clive

A weekend police pursuit led to a crash in the Des Moines metro area that claimed several lives.

Urbandale police got a call before 2 a.m. Sunday from a woman who saw someone ransacking her car. She ran outside and saw a car speed away carrying several young men.

She got a license plate number and police spotted the car, which was stolen, and gave chase. Speeds exceeded 100 miles-an-hour. The car hit some railroad tracks in Clive and went out of control, crashing and rolling. Several occupants were ejected.

Three were killed, two were injured. The survivors’ conditions weren’t released and neither were any names.