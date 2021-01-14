Congresswoman Axne says Trump was rhetorical ‘ring leader’ of Capitol riot

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says those responsible for last week’s insurrection in the U.S. Capitol must be held accountable and that’s why she voted to impeach President Trump.

“No one is above the law,” Axne says.

Axne says she was encouraged that House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and nine other House Republicans supported impeachment.

“The vast majority of folks know what we witnesses last week was absolutely unacceptable,” Axne says.

Axne calls Trump the rhetorical “ring leader” of the riot.

“What message do we send to our children on an accountability perspective if we say we’re not going to hold the person who was responsible for inciting this responsible?” Axne asked rhetorically.

The three Republicans from Iowa who serve in the U.S. House said it’s time for the country to unify and they voted against the articles of impeachment against Trump. Trump issued a written statement yesterday afternoon, citing reports of “demonstrations” in coming days and saying there must be “no violence.”

Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, the two Iowa Republicans who serve in the U.S. Senate, have not announced how they plan to vote after the Senate holds an impeachment trial.