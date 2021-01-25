4th District Congressman Feenstra on House Ag Committee

Iowa now has two representatives on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, announced earlier this month she’d remain on the panel during her second term. Yesterday, fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra announced that he’s been assigned to the ag committee, too.

“As the second-largest ag producing district in the country, it vital that our hard-working farmers have a seat at the table,” Feenstra said.

Two years ago, House GOP leaders removed former Iowa Congressman Steve King from the House Ag Committee and that was a major issue in Feenstra’s primary victory over King last June.