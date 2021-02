Ames police say the death of an Iowa State University student found in a sorority parking lot last month was accidental.

Ames police say an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner determined 21-year-old Olivia Chutich died from acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Police say Chutich was dead when she was found on the ground in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta sorority around 10 a.m. on January 22nd.

Chutich was a junior from Minnesota majoring in communication studies at Iowa State.