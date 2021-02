The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person who robbed a bank there Thursday.

The robbery occurred at the People’s Bank in Scranton and was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say a man walked in, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)