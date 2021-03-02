Two-year-old in critical condition after house is sprayed with bullets

A young child is clinging to life in central Iowa after a shooting overnight.

Des Moines police were called to an eastside residential neighborhood just before 11 last night on reports of gunfire, and then got a 911 call that a child had been shot.

Officers found a two-year-old who’d been sitting inside the house was suffering from a bullet wound.

The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Evidence indicates more than a dozen shots were fired at the house from outside.

Early this morning, a wrecked vehicle was found on Interstate 80 in Dallas County.

Evidence led investigators back to Des Moines where five people were taken into custody and two guns were recovered.