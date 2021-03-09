Semi driver dies after crash into DOT truck near Council Bluffs

The driver of a semi was killed, and another person was hurt, in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs on Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says 51-year-old Daniel L. Owens, of Omaha, died at the scene of the crash, when the semi he was driving crashed into an Iowa DOT truck that was stopped on the outside lane.

The vehicle was equipped with active warning lights and arrow board directing traffic to the inside lane. The driver of the DOT truck, 39-year old Daniel W. Huneke, of Neola, was injured and transported by Treynor Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

A report on his condition was not available. Following the impact, the DOT truck came to rest blocking both westbound lanes of I-80, facing southeast. The semi caught fire upon impact and came to rest partially in the outside lane, across the outside shoulder, and into the west ditch.

Owens was found lying in the outside lane The crash caused the interstate to be blocked for several hours.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)