Ankeny woman sentenced for releasing info on drug informants

A central Iowa woman will spend six months in prison for her role in revealing confidential drug informants.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 37-year-old Danielle Taff of Ankeny had pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers.

Court information shows she took pictures of documents from a drug case with her cell phone when she worked as a paralegal in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

She gave those photos to 33-year-old Rachel Manna of West Des Moines, and the information wound up on a Facebook page dedicated to outing snitches in the Des Moines area.

Manna pleaded guilty to her own charges and will be sentenced in June.