Emmetsburg starts St. Patrick’s Day celebration today

COVID-19 forced a few changes, but the 61st annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is underway in Emmetsburg through Sunday.

While no events were held on the holiday Wednesdat, Stephanie Meehan with the St. Patrick’s Association of Emmetsburg says today’s schedule offers several options.

“We have our Chamber Coffee at St. Pat’s Headquarters,” Meehan says, “the VFW has their Fish Fry and then we have our Beanbag Tournament and One Layne Band will be playing in our heated tent.”

The big day is tomorrow, with a host of activities for leprechauns young and old.

“Saturday morning kicks off with the O’Round the Loch Scholarship Run at Iowa Lakes Community College,” Meehan says. “We have our famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade that begins at 1:30, the Social Gathering of the Clans at 3 o’clock, a free movie at the Riviera Theater after the parade, and then we’ll have our chainsaw carving and raffle drawing at 6 o’clock.”

That will be followed by more live music from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Meehan says COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at all activities.

“All of our events that we’re having this year, we are strongly recommending you wear a face mask and social distance,” Meehan says, “and if you’ve been ill, are feeling ill, had COVID recently or been exposed to COVID, we’re asking that you stay home.”

The final event of the weekend will be a trap shoot on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)