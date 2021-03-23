Appeals court says U-I administrators libel in free speech student case

A federal appeals court says three University of Iowa administrators can be held personally liable for monetary damages for improperly revoking the Business Leaders in Christ student group status.

The ruling by the appeals court overturns the portion of an earlier ruling which said that the administrators who violated the group’s constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association in 2017 — but had immunity from damages.

The group was suspended after it barred a student from serving in its leadership who had disclosed he was gay and would not go along with the group’s beliefs on the issue.

The first ruling found that the U-I selectively enforced its human rights policy because exemptions were granted for fraternities, sororities, and other groups on campus.

The suit was brought against Dean of Students Lyn Redington, Assistant Dean of Students Thomas Baker, and the executive director of the Iowa Memorial Union, William Nelson.