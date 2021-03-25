California company buys Pizza Huts in 24 Iowa towns

A San Francisco company is purchasing Pizza Hut restaurants in 24 Iowa locations.

The Flynn Restaurant Group says the Iowa restaurants are part of the 937 Pizza Hut and 194 Wendy’s locations throughout the United State it is buying from the Kansas City-based NPC International.

The Iowa restaurants are in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly, Waukee, Dubuque, Charles City, Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Marshalltown, Altoona, Ankeny, Des Moines, Grimes, West Des Moines, Bettendorf, Davenport, Ames, Toledo, Norwalk, Fort Dodge, and Decorah.

The company owns several other restaurants says it is the largest franchise operator in America.